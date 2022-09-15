Gigi Hadid is unsure to date Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid is unsure whether or not she should date Leonardo DiCaprio.

The supermodel might be “too mature” for the actor, according to the reports.

Hadid recently ended her relationship with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

According to an expert from the modelling industry who spoke to sources, Hadid recently ended her relationship with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and would never hurry into dating the Titanic star.

The model “will be looking before she leaps,” in light of DiCaprio’s past relationships, the insider told the tabloid.

“Gigi is still fresh out of a very bad break up plus Leo has a reputation. We’ll see. But she’s a smart girl and will be looking before she leaps,” the source said.

In reference to Yolanda Hadid, another person with connections to the modelling industry stated, “Gigi is a very mature 27.”

When Yolanda suffered flare-ups of her Lyme disease,

“She spent years looking after Yolanda when she was so ill with Lyme disease, and would drive her to hospital when she had flare ups”

“Then she’s dealt with a lot with Zayn, and of course she is a mom too. It wouldn’t surprise me if she was actually too grown up for Leo,”

the insider said.

