Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday celebrations.
  • Hadid also gave a shout out to her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik on the snap.
  • Zayn Malik still has hopes of reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Gigi.
Advertisement

Gigi Hadid shared glimpse and  tagged her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in a cute picture from her daughter Khai’s birthday celebrations.

The supermodel posted a photo of a themed cake with Peppa Pig figures on Instagram stories.

In the caption of the photo, Hadid also mentioned her ex-boyfriend and Khai’s father, writing, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.”

The former member of One Direction is claimed to be “upset” by the reports that Hadid is dating Hollywood hottie Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Hollywood Life, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi.”

Advertisement

The source added, “They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake.

“But he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her.”

From 2015 through 2021, Hadid and Malik had a sporadic relationship; they welcomed their first child in September 2020.

Also Read

Gigi Hadid dazzles in a flashy outfit at the New York Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid dazzles in a flashy outfit at the New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid walked the Tom Ford runway during New York Fashion Week....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman
Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman
Shahrukh Khan shares his wishlist of movies he wants to make
Shahrukh Khan shares his wishlist of movies he wants to make
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gets more tangled after current revelations
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gets more tangled after current revelations
Princess Anne shares the reason of absence at royal family christmas service
Princess Anne shares the reason of absence at royal family christmas service
Maxi Jazz dies at the age of 65
Maxi Jazz dies at the age of 65
Rita says slowing down her career was her choice not sacrifice
Rita says slowing down her career was her choice not sacrifice
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story