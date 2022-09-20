Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday celebrations.

Hadid also gave a shout out to her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik on the snap.

Zayn Malik still has hopes of reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Gigi.

Gigi Hadid shared glimpse and tagged her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in a cute picture from her daughter Khai’s birthday celebrations.

The supermodel posted a photo of a themed cake with Peppa Pig figures on Instagram stories.

In the caption of the photo, Hadid also mentioned her ex-boyfriend and Khai’s father, writing, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.”

The former member of One Direction is claimed to be “upset” by the reports that Hadid is dating Hollywood hottie Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Hollywood Life, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi.”

The source added, “They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake.

“But he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her.”

From 2015 through 2021, Hadid and Malik had a sporadic relationship; they welcomed their first child in September 2020.

