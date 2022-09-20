Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid pretended to be friendly with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pretended to be friendly with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Articles
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid pretended to be friendly with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pretended to be friendly with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Advertisement
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s second birthday with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
  • Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her daughter Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.
  • The two-year-old had figurines of the children’s cartoon and the name “Khai” written on it.
Advertisement

Gigi Hadid had fans scratching their heads, as she put up a cordial face with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik to celebrate their daughter Khai’s second birthday.

Khai was born to Bella Hadid’s sister in September 2020, and the couple split up in November 2021 as a result of rumours that Malik had gotten into a fight with Yolanda Hadid.

On Monday, Hadid posted a picture of Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake to her Instagram story.

The three-tiered cake for the celebrity couple’s daughter has the name “Khai” written in big, white icing beside figures from the kid’s cartoon.

Hadid captioned the photo, “Our angel princess turned two today,” inferring that she and Malik are co-parenting their child amicably.

Although Malik was also mentioned in the post by Gigi, it is not known if the family spent the day together. The occasion is being celebrated as rumours swirl that the supermodel is now dating Leonardo DiCaprio after splitting with the former One Direction singer.

Advertisement

When Leonardo and Hadid were first spotted together in public last week at Casa Cipriani in New York City’s Soho district, it caused quite a stir.

The couple’s appearance comes weeks after US media reported that the Titanic actor had broken up with his four-year girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

Also Read

Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday
Gigi Hadid posts photos from her daughter Khai’s birthday

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her daughter Khai's 2nd birthday celebrations....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman
Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman
Shahrukh Khan shares his wishlist of movies he wants to make
Shahrukh Khan shares his wishlist of movies he wants to make
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gets more tangled after current revelations
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case gets more tangled after current revelations
Princess Anne shares the reason of absence at royal family christmas service
Princess Anne shares the reason of absence at royal family christmas service
Maxi Jazz dies at the age of 65
Maxi Jazz dies at the age of 65
Rita says slowing down her career was her choice not sacrifice
Rita says slowing down her career was her choice not sacrifice
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story