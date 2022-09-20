Gigi Hadid pretended to be friendly with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s second birthday with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her daughter Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

The two-year-old had figurines of the children’s cartoon and the name “Khai” written on it.

Gigi Hadid had fans scratching their heads, as she put up a cordial face with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik to celebrate their daughter Khai’s second birthday.

Khai was born to Bella Hadid’s sister in September 2020, and the couple split up in November 2021 as a result of rumours that Malik had gotten into a fight with Yolanda Hadid.

On Monday, Hadid posted a picture of Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake to her Instagram story.

The three-tiered cake for the celebrity couple’s daughter has the name “Khai” written in big, white icing beside figures from the kid’s cartoon.

Hadid captioned the photo, “Our angel princess turned two today,” inferring that she and Malik are co-parenting their child amicably.

Although Malik was also mentioned in the post by Gigi, it is not known if the family spent the day together. The occasion is being celebrated as rumours swirl that the supermodel is now dating Leonardo DiCaprio after splitting with the former One Direction singer.

When Leonardo and Hadid were first spotted together in public last week at Casa Cipriani in New York City’s Soho district, it caused quite a stir.

The couple’s appearance comes weeks after US media reported that the Titanic actor had broken up with his four-year girlfriend, Camila Morrone.