Goodbye song Jaikal Mahakal: Amitabh Bachchan, recall old times

The cast and crew of the movie Goodbye released the first song from the movie, Jaikal Mahakal, on Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and their families give Neena Gupta’s character a final farewell in the song. Amitabh, his daughter, and his sons come together despite their differences as a family to deal with the catastrophe. The movie Goodbye, which is being helmed by Vikas Bahl and stars Ekta Kapoor, will debut in theaters on October 7.

In the song Jaikal Mahakal, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen putting his late wife Neena Gupta’s cremated remains in water as the rest of his family, including daughter Rashmika Mandanna and son Pavail Gulati, say their final goodbyes to her before the cremation. Throughout the song, Rashmika and Amitabh can be seen thinking back on their earlier days with Neena. The song video also featured Sunil Grover. Amit Trivedi and Suhas Sawant sang Jaikal Mahakal, and Amit Trivedi also wrote the music. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire. Rashmika Mandanna shared the song on Instagram, and wrote: “Like I said anything else I say for this, will not do justice for this music.”

On September 6, the Goodbye trailer was published. It depicted the struggle of the Bhalla family, as portrayed by Neena, to accept the death of a cherished family member. Amitabh, her husband, wants to bury her in a customary manner, but Rashmika, their daughter, objects to all the outdated customs. Her brothers are the same. One claims to be stranded in Dubai and orders a butter chicken feast, while another declines to shave his head in preparation for the last rites.

Earlier speaking about the film in an interview, Pavail Gulati said, “It is directed by Vikas Behl and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. Amit Trivedi has given the music. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”