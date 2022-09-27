Graham Norton refused “queue-jump ticket” by an MP friend

Graham Norton turned down a “queue-jump ticket” from an MP.

Graham Norton admitted he turned down a “queue-jump ticket” from a buddy who is an MP to visit Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, in order to prevent backlash.

The talk show host claimed that during an interview on his BBC Radio 5 Live programme, Nihal Arthanayake gave him the opportunity to skip the lengthy line to see the late monarch.

To avoid getting “in the neck” by haters while defending TV hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the author of Holding declined the offer.

Norton told Arthanayake, “Phil and Holly… The queue. So, as far as I’m concerned, they did nothing wrong. There was a two tier system. You could queue jump!”

“Now I got offered a queue jump ticket by a friend of mine – he’s an MP and he said, “Do you want to come?

The Graham Norton Show host added, “I didn’t say yes – because I thought if anybody sees me I’ll get it in the neck.”

Optics was the answer Arthanayake offered, and Norton responded, “Yes and that was what I thought. So I suppose what Phil and Holly got wrong was they thought people wouldn’t care.”

He further said, “I guess that that’s their crime.”

“The actual queue jumping? They did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing wrong.”

“But foolish of them to not think that people would be annoyed,” he added.

This comes following allegations that the This Morning hosts missed the lengthy line to view Queen’s casket, which drew harsh criticism.

