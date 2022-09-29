Coolio was one of the most famous rappers of the ’90s.

He is best known for his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

Fans and other artists paid tribute to him on social media.

Coolio, a rapper, producer, and actor best known for his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” from 1995, died on Wednesday. He was 59 years old. His longtime manager, Jarel Posey, told the magazine Variety that he had died. The rapper’s manager also said something about his death, which led to a flood of condolences for the artist.

The late rapper’s manager put out a statement that said, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” via Variety.

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 29, 2022

I'm freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

Coolio was one of the most famous rappers of the 1990s. His big break came when his song Gangsta’s Paradise was used in the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer. At the Grammy Awards, the song was nominated for both record of the year and best rap solo performance. It won in the second category.

Coolio’s fans were sad about his death on social media, and other artists in the same field also paid heartfelt tributes. Ice Cube wrote on Twitter, “This is sad news. I witness first-hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.” Snoop Dogg also expressed his grief in an Instagram post as he wrote, “Gangstas paradise. R. I. P.”

