Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 59, dies; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube pay tribute
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 59, dies; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube pay tribute

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 59, dies; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube pay tribute

Articles
Advertisement
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 59, dies; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube pay tribute

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, 59, dies; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube pay tribute

Advertisement
  • Coolio was one of the most famous rappers of the ’90s.
  • He is best known for his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise”.
  • Fans and other artists paid tribute to him on social media.
Advertisement

Coolio, a rapper, producer, and actor best known for his hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” from 1995, died on Wednesday. He was 59 years old. His longtime manager, Jarel Posey, told the magazine Variety that he had died. The rapper’s manager also said something about his death, which led to a flood of condolences for the artist.

The late rapper’s manager put out a statement that said, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” via Variety.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Coolio was one of the most famous rappers of the 1990s. His big break came when his song Gangsta’s Paradise was used in the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer. At the Grammy Awards, the song was nominated for both record of the year and best rap solo performance. It won in the second category.

Coolio’s fans were sad about his death on social media, and other artists in the same field also paid heartfelt tributes. Ice Cube wrote on Twitter, “This is sad news. I witness first-hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.” Snoop Dogg also expressed his grief in an Instagram post as he wrote, “Gangstas paradise. R. I. P.”

Also Read

Eminem explains why he settled his battle with Snoop Dogg
Eminem explains why he settled his battle with Snoop Dogg

In an interview with Sirius XM Eminem revealed that the former feud...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aiman Khan's recent adorable photos with her family
Aiman Khan's recent adorable photos with her family
Neal Schon claims Trump's spiritual advisor illegally accessed band's account
Neal Schon claims Trump's spiritual advisor illegally accessed band's account
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' leaks in Spanish language
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' leaks in Spanish language
Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives boss lady vibes at Mumbai airport
Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives boss lady vibes at Mumbai airport
New Photographs Of Ayesha Omar From Beirut Goes Viral
New Photographs Of Ayesha Omar From Beirut Goes Viral
Prince Harry opens up about taking help from 'psychic'
Prince Harry opens up about taking help from 'psychic'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story