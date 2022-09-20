Grimes shares the first glimpse of Elon Musk’s daughter

Grimes first talked about the birth of her baby girl in March 2022.

Grimes is revealing a glimpse of Exa Dark Siderael Musk, her daughter.

The singer, who has a daughter with Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, revealed the baby girl’s favourite song on Twitter.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen,” she captioned her daughter’s post featuring a pink bow..

My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen pic.twitter.com/GajRCEVDen Advertisement — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 18, 2022

Grimes first talked about the birth of her baby girl in March 2022. Speaking to a Magazine, the singer shared the meaning behind her offspring’s name.

“Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk,” she began. “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'”

