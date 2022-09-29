Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Unquestionably, Gulshan Devaiah is one of Bollywood’s most gifted performers.

On MX Player, the actor is now promoting his new program Shiksha Mandal.

The actor said in a recent interview that he doesn’t choose a project primarily on the amount of money he would get for it.

The actor said in a recent interview that he doesn’t choose a project primarily on the amount of money he would get for it. The actor claims that since he is seeking to purchase a new home and is strapped for cash, the temptation to work in movies for pay is constant. He manages to resist making that decision, however. The actor continued by saying that he places limitations on himself, like refraining from making money off of his social media accounts, appearing in TV or radio commercials, or doing voice acting. Since extended formats are the only way he can operate, he strives to get the most out of them.

When discussing his experience in the business so far and the lessons he has learned, Gulshan stated that although he already had the acting chops, he still needed to learn how to go around and handle rejection. He had to pick up some hustle. The actor claims to have seen individuals making disparaging remarks about everyone behind their backs. And as he gets older, he doesn’t want to become resentful like them.

He says the trip has been quite fulfilling, and he is really content. Devaiah said that the good fortune and fantastic individuals who assisted him and gave him excellent chances were the reasons why he was able to accomplish all of this.



Gauahar Khan, Pavan Raj Malhotra, and other notable actors also had important parts in “Shiksha Mandal.”