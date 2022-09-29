Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Articles
Advertisement
Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Advertisement
  • Unquestionably, Gulshan Devaiah is one of Bollywood’s most gifted performers.
  • On MX Player, the actor is now promoting his new program Shiksha Mandal.
  • The actor said in a recent interview that he doesn’t choose a project primarily on the amount of money he would get for it.
Advertisement

Unquestionably, Gulshan Devaiah is one of Bollywood’s most gifted performers. On MX Player, the actor is now promoting his new program Shiksha Mandal.

Also Read

Gulshan Devaiah says he and his ex wife are very much in love
Gulshan Devaiah says he and his ex wife are very much in love

Gulshan Devaiah, the actor mentions he was talking to his ex-wife, actor...


The actor said in a recent interview that he doesn’t choose a project primarily on the amount of money he would get for it. The actor claims that since he is seeking to purchase a new home and is strapped for cash, the temptation to work in movies for pay is constant. He manages to resist making that decision, however. The actor continued by saying that he places limitations on himself, like refraining from making money off of his social media accounts, appearing in TV or radio commercials, or doing voice acting. Since extended formats are the only way he can operate, he strives to get the most out of them.

When discussing his experience in the business so far and the lessons he has learned, Gulshan stated that although he already had the acting chops, he still needed to learn how to go around and handle rejection. He had to pick up some hustle. The actor claims to have seen individuals making disparaging remarks about everyone behind their backs. And as he gets older, he doesn’t want to become resentful like them.

Also Read

Guns & Gulaabs teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav as 90s misfits
Guns & Gulaabs teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav as 90s misfits

At the Tudum India: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, fans...

He says the trip has been quite fulfilling, and he is really content. Devaiah said that the good fortune and fantastic individuals who assisted him and gave him excellent chances were the reasons why he was able to accomplish all of this.

Advertisement
Gauahar Khan, Pavan Raj Malhotra, and other notable actors also had important parts in “Shiksha Mandal.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story