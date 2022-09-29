Gulshan Devaiah reveals he resisted doing films for money

Gulshan Devaiah says he and his ex wife are very much in love
Gulshan Devaiah, the actor mentions he was talking to his ex-wife, actor...
Unquestionably, Gulshan Devaiah is one of Bollywood’s most gifted performers. On MX Player, the actor is now promoting his new program Shiksha Mandal.
When discussing his experience in the business so far and the lessons he has learned, Gulshan stated that although he already had the acting chops, he still needed to learn how to go around and handle rejection. He had to pick up some hustle. The actor claims to have seen individuals making disparaging remarks about everyone behind their backs. And as he gets older, he doesn’t want to become resentful like them.
He says the trip has been quite fulfilling, and he is really content. Devaiah said that the good fortune and fantastic individuals who assisted him and gave him excellent chances were the reasons why he was able to accomplish all of this.
