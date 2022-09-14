Hadiqa Kiani works hard to rebuild houses for flood victims

Hadiqa is a senior and accomplished Pakistani singer.

Kiani works hard to rebuild houses for flood victims.

She is planning to visit remote regions of Punjab and Sindh and is encouraged.

Advertisement

Hadiqa Kiani is a senior and accomplished Pakistani singer, songwriter, and philanthropist who has been associated with the Pakistani industry for a long time.

She has launched the “Vaseela campaign” to provide as much assistance to the flood victims as possible, joining the numerous local and foreign Pakistanis who are assisting the government’s efforts to assist the victims.

The Kamli singer recently urged her fans and the general public in a social media post to pitch in and support the worthy cause.

She wrote, “My most recent trip to Balochistan allowed me to meet the brave people who have lost almost everything. I have now taken it as my responsibility to rebuild the villages of Rabbi, Chattar & now Tamboo. Inshallah we will rebuild stronger than before with the guidance of Allah SWT.”

My most recent trip to Balochistan allowed me to meet the brave people who have lost almost everything. I have now taken it as my responsibility to rebuild the villages of Rabbi, Chattar & now Tamboo. Inshallah we will rebuild stronger than before with the guidance of Allah SWT. pic.twitter.com/uYmbwGg8fL Advertisement — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) September 12, 2022

Also Read Hadiqa Kiani touches fans’ hearts and shows them a video of her from the hospital Hadiqa Kiani has always been very involved in charitable endeavours. Hadiqa frequently...