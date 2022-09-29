Hailey Bieber ‘respects’ Selena Gomez and does not ‘expect’ anything

Hailey Bieber says she doesn’t have any “expectations” for Selena Gomez, she just “respects” her.

This week, the American model said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she and Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend didn’t have any problems.

She explained, “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.

“Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect,” Hailey continued.

Justin Bieber broke up with Selena Gomez in in 2018. The singer got engaged to Hailey only a few months after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend.