Hailey Bieber reveals whether she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has talked about whether or not she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez for the first time.

The 25-year-old said that she wanted “people to know the truth” by talking about the situation. Fans will be able to hear her side of the story on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which will air on Wednesday. (28.09.22)

In a sneak peek of the full interview, host Alex Cooper asked model Hailey, who got married to singer Justin, 28, in 2018, if there were any similarities between their relationship and Justin’s relationship with Selena.

She replied: “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from, ‘Oh, you stole him’.

Alex then asks Hailey: “Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as (Selena)?”, with the model replying: “It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Advertisement

In his teens, Justin was addicted to drugs and got arrested for drunk driving and vandalism. In 2010, when he was 16 and Selena was 18, they started dating.

They broke up and got back together a lot until 2018. The last time they were seen together was in March of that year.

Justin and Hailey fell in love quickly, and six months later, in September, they got married.

Selena said in 2020 about her near-decade-long relationship with Justin: “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim of a certain abuse… .”

When asked if she meant emotional abuse, Selena added: “Yes, and I think that it’s something I had find a way to understand it as an adult… as much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”