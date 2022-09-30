Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Fawad Khan's first fun interview

Articles
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Fawad Khan's first fun interview

  • The Legend of Maula Jatt is soon to be released after an extended delay.
  • The film’s leading actors are preparing for promotional events.
  • Here is their first entertaining interview, in which they engage in some very hilarious banter.
Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor and director. He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai, Pyarai Afzal, Mann Maya, and Alif.

As everyone is aware, the much-awaited and star-studded Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt is soon to be released after an extended delay. On October 13, 2022, the film will finally be released. The film’s leading actors are prepared for the promotional events.

Here is their first entertaining interview, in which they engage in some very hilarious banter. Fawad Afzal Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. “Do you guys retain grudges in life as Noori Nath & Maula Jatt has in film?” the interviewer questioned both. They both answered negatively, but they ended up interfering with each other’s queries and responses.

Fawad’s epic expressions and responses made Hamza Ali Abbasi’s answers, which he frequently interrupted, extra funnier. The viewers laughed as Fawad responded, “What does that mean, am I not handsome (Piyara),” to Hamza Ali Abbasi’s comment, “Pyare Afzal Mera drama tha.” Fawad’s jabs were delivered with perfect time. Hamza’s amusing conclusion to the interview was,  ‘I eat egg and toast in breakfast” View this entertaining interview.

