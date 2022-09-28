Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi sends birthday wishes to sister Dr Fazeela

Hamza Ali Abbasi sends birthday wishes to sister Dr Fazeela

Articles
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi sends birthday wishes to sister Dr Fazeela

Hamza Ali Abbasi sends birthday wishes to sister Dr Fazeela

Advertisement
  • Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor.
  • Hamza sent a heartfelt birthday wish to his sister.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor and director. He is known for his roles as Afzal in the drama serial Pyarey Afzal and as Salahuddin in the drama serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai, Pyarai Afzal, Mann Mayal, Alif and many more.

Hamza sent a heartfelt birthday wish to his sister and needless to say, the duo is sibling goals.The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor wrote a kind birthday message and shared some cute photos of Dr. Fazeela Abbasi.

Hamza wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Api, to the best sister in the world, my best friend & my biggest strength and support. I am eternally grateful to God for you. Love you Api @drfazeelaabbasi.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users

Also Read

WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi whistles “Game of Thrones” theme song
WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi whistles “Game of Thrones” theme song

Hamza Ali Abbasi blew up the internet with his amazing whistling of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story