Hamza Ali Abbasi sends birthday wishes to sister Dr Fazeela

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor.

Hamza sent a heartfelt birthday wish to his sister.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani film and television actor and director. He is known for his roles as Afzal in the drama serial Pyarey Afzal and as Salahuddin in the drama serial Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milai, Pyarai Afzal, Mann Mayal, Alif and many more.

Hamza sent a heartfelt birthday wish to his sister and needless to say, the duo is sibling goals.The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor wrote a kind birthday message and shared some cute photos of Dr. Fazeela Abbasi.

Hamza wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Api, to the best sister in the world, my best friend & my biggest strength and support. I am eternally grateful to God for you. Love you Api @drfazeelaabbasi.”

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users

