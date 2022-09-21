Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed practices for dance

Mere Humsafar is one of the most popular drama series, not just in Pakistan but all over the globe. People are head over heels in love with the actors.

Their outstanding performances, as well as the story. Not to mention the endearing chemistry between Hala (Hania Aamir) and Hamza (Farhan Saeed).

The characters in the drama serial Mere Humsafar appear serious and sober, but they are the polar opposite.

They all get along great and have a lot of respect for one another. And we’ll soon see Hala and Hamza’s perfect chemistry on our screens, away from the depressing setting, grooving together.

The media fraternity recently jetted off to Toronto, Canada for the Hum Style Awards. The stars are hard at work preparing for their roles in the show. Hania Aamir uses her Instagram account to keep her fans and followers up to date on behind-the-scenes show happenings. And we appreciate how hard the celebrities work to entertain us.

The Sang-e-Mah actress recently took to social media to share some glimpses of her and Farhan Saeed’s dance practise, and we are very excited to see how this Mere Humsafar couple will capture hearts with their dance moves.