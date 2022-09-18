Hania Aamir, Sabeena Syed criticised by fans for indecent photo

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is adored by millions of people all over the world.

She is one of Pakistan’s most admired and watched actors, as her most recent popular drama Mere Humsafar demonstrates.

Fans have been sharing a recent photo of her hugging her best friend Sabeena Syed.

Social media users have been sharing a recent photo of Hania Aamir and her best friend Sabeena Syed in which Hania is seen hugging Sabeena. Both are wearing striking outfits, but her buddy and Sabeena from Yaqeen Ka Safar fame are particularly striking. Take a look at the picture!

Fans didn’t appreciate the image and expressed surprise that these two actresses would do something like this. Additionally, they criticised their close-up poses and advised the actresses to exercise some caution when uploading their personal photos online.

One Facebook user asked, “I don’t know why people are putting “Syed” in their names and wearing these kind of vulgar dresses,” in response to comments from fans suggesting people should modify their sacred names before donning flamboyant clothing.

Hania was ridiculed by a fan for switching besties too frequently. Fans questioned why the actors wore full outfits in plays but they had to wear half-dresses in their personal lives. They were rudely referred to as “lesbians” by fans. The majority of people claimed that these actors are definitely promoting obscenity.

Take a look at the comments of fans!

