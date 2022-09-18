Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir, Sabeena Syed criticised by fans for indecent photo

Hania Aamir, Sabeena Syed criticised by fans for indecent photo

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir, Sabeena Syed criticised by fans for indecent photo

Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir

Advertisement
  • Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is adored by millions of people all over the world.
  • She is one of Pakistan’s most admired and watched actors, as her most recent popular drama Mere Humsafar demonstrates.
  • Fans have been sharing a recent photo of her hugging her best friend Sabeena Syed.
Advertisement

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is incredibly well-liked, gorgeous, diligent, and brilliant. Hania, the star of Mere Humsafar, is adored by millions of people all over the world. Her YouTube drama trend and television series receive positive feedback from her admirers. She is one of Pakistan’s most admired and watched actors, as her most recent popular drama Mere Humsafar demonstrates.

Social media users have been sharing a recent photo of Hania Aamir and her best friend Sabeena Syed in which Hania is seen hugging Sabeena. Both are wearing striking outfits, but her buddy and Sabeena from Yaqeen Ka Safar fame are particularly striking. Take a look at the picture!

Hania Aamir's Close Picture With Bestie Gets Heavy Criticism

Fans didn’t appreciate the image and expressed surprise that these two actresses would do something like this. Additionally, they criticised their close-up poses and advised the actresses to exercise some caution when uploading their personal photos online.

One Facebook user asked, “I don’t know why people are putting “Syed” in their names and wearing these kind of vulgar dresses,” in response to comments from fans suggesting people should modify their sacred names before donning flamboyant clothing.

Hania was ridiculed by a fan for switching besties too frequently. Fans questioned why the actors wore full outfits in plays but they had to wear half-dresses in their personal lives. They were rudely referred to as “lesbians” by fans. The majority of people claimed that these actors are definitely promoting obscenity.

Advertisement

Take a look at the comments of fans!

Also Read

When Hania Aamir sparked rumors about dating a mysterious man
When Hania Aamir sparked rumors about dating a mysterious man

Hania Aamir is currently soaking up all the attention. As a result...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Stage actress Salomi Aziz's brother shot in robbery attempt
Stage actress Salomi Aziz's brother shot in robbery attempt
 
 "Glass Onion" A Knives Out Mystery came out on Netflix
Prince Andrew joins King Charles and Royal family for Christmas day
Prince Andrew joins King Charles and Royal family for Christmas day
Pakistani actors send their warmest Christmas greetings
Pakistani actors send their warmest Christmas greetings
King Charles meets people at Sandringham after Christmas Day service
King Charles meets people at Sandringham after Christmas Day service
Suhana Khan, Agastya and others clicked at Kapoor family’s lunch
Suhana Khan, Agastya and others clicked at Kapoor family’s lunch
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story