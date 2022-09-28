Hania Aamir under backlash over her video with make up artist

The “it girl” of Bollywood, Hania Amir, proved her worth in the entertainment business with hard work, talent, and a charming smile. However, the “Mere Humsafar diva” is often in trouble.

Adnan Ansari, a well-known Pakistani makeup artist, recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Aamir at a photo shoot that got a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, the Janaan actress is having a good time while Ansari does her hair. During the video, Aamir playfully pinches Ansari’s cheeks, which didn’t sit well with internet users. The keyboard warriors were quick to take on the role of moral police and tell Aamir what to do about how she was acting.

Ansari wrote, “Pakistani celebrities better than yours.”

