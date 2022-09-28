Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir under backlash over her video with make up artist

Hania Aamir under backlash over her video with make up artist

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir under backlash over her video with make up artist

Hania Aamir under backlash over her video with make up artist

Advertisement

The “it girl” of Bollywood, Hania Amir, proved her worth in the entertainment business with hard work, talent, and a charming smile. However, the “Mere Humsafar diva” is often in trouble.

Adnan Ansari, a well-known Pakistani makeup artist, recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Aamir at a photo shoot that got a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, the Janaan actress is having a good time while Ansari does her hair. During the video, Aamir playfully pinches Ansari’s cheeks, which didn’t sit well with internet users. The keyboard warriors were quick to take on the role of moral police and tell Aamir what to do about how she was acting.

Ansari wrote, “Pakistani celebrities better than yours.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Celebrity Make up Artist. (@adnanansariofficial)

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story