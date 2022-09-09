Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Here are his 5 upcoming movies

Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn playing game with Sidharth Malhotra
Akshay Kumar turns 55 today! Having made his presentation in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saugandh, the entertainer has indicated that things are not pulling back even following a 31-extended renowned lifetime.
Being perhaps of the most financially effective entertainer in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar brags an extensive rundown blockbusters and noteworthy exhibitions which are profoundly respected by cinephiles.
Renowned for his solid hard working attitude and discipline across the business, Akshay produces hits like no other.
Hence, it shocks no one that the whiz as of now has a ton of tasks arranged for the next few months that look encouraging without a doubt.
On his birthday, we are investigating 5 forthcoming movies of the entertainer that fans can hardly stand by to watch!
Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar’s OMG caused disturbances when it was delivered back in 2012. The establishment will before long get back into the game following 10 years with a continuation that has left fans humming with fervor.
Composed and coordinated by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil.
The shooting of the film started last year, and there were hypotheses that the film will deliver in October this year. Be that as it may, at the trailer send off of Cutputlli, Akshay Kumar denied it.
Coordinated by Abhishek Sharma, the film will see Akshay Kumar assuming the part of an excavator and the activity experience show follows his story as he examines whether Smash Setu is a fantasy or reality.
The film likewise stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is supposed to deliver in auditoriums on October 24, 2022.
That is not all! Akshay Kumar will likewise be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s next comic performer named Khel Mein, Case Gill, and the untitled Hindi revamp of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.
