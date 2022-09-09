Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Here are his 5 upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar turns 55 today.

Having made his debut in Bollywood with 1991’s Saugandh.

We take a look at 5 films that fans can’t wait to watch from the actor.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar turns 55 today! Having made his presentation in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saugandh, the entertainer has indicated that things are not pulling back even following a 31-extended renowned lifetime.

Being perhaps of the most financially effective entertainer in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar brags an extensive rundown blockbusters and noteworthy exhibitions which are profoundly respected by cinephiles.

Renowned for his solid hard working attitude and discipline across the business, Akshay produces hits like no other.

Hence, it shocks no one that the whiz as of now has a ton of tasks arranged for the next few months that look encouraging without a doubt.

On his birthday, we are investigating 5 forthcoming movies of the entertainer that fans can hardly stand by to watch!

Advertisement OMG 2- Oh My God! 2: Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar’s OMG caused disturbances when it was delivered back in 2012. The establishment will before long get back into the game following 10 years with a continuation that has left fans humming with fervor. Composed and coordinated by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. Advertisement The shooting of the film started last year, and there were hypotheses that the film will deliver in October this year. Be that as it may, at the trailer send off of Cutputlli, Akshay Kumar denied it. Gorkha:

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has forever been excited about taking up jobs that depict the existences of policing military staff on the big screen and Gorkha is no exemption. Akshay will be seen assuming the part of Significant General Ian Cardozo, an unbelievable official in the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Armed force. Akshay Kumar reported the movie in October 2021, and in a selective discussion with Pinkvilla, chief Aanand L Rai informed us that the film will go on floors once they get the content right. Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Advertisement

The task will unite two of India’s greatest activity stars-Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The movie is supposed to go on floors from January 2023, and Pinkvilla revealed that the chief Ali Abbas Zafar is hoping to shoot the film in Scotland, the Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia, and London.

Advertisement Selfiee:

This film featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is the Hindi redo of the Malayalam film Driving Permit.

Advertisement

Coordinated by Raj Mehta, this film denotes the principal on-screen cooperation of the two entertainers.

A couple of days prior on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, Akshay Kumar declared the redo of the notable melody ‘Primary Khiladi Tu Anari’ for Selfiee. The film is good to go to raise a ruckus around town on February 24, 2023.

Advertisement Ram Setu: Coordinated by Abhishek Sharma, the film will see Akshay Kumar assuming the part of an excavator and the activity experience show follows his story as he examines whether Smash Setu is a fantasy or reality. The film likewise stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is supposed to deliver in auditoriums on October 24, 2022. That is not all! Akshay Kumar will likewise be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s next comic performer named Khel Mein, Case Gill, and the untitled Hindi revamp of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru. Also Read Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn playing game with Sidharth Malhotra Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotrautra's Thank God trailer released today. The film...