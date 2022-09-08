Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: evergreen songs of the living legend

There are a few musicians in the Bollywood industry whose beautiful voices have moved us, and Asha Bhosale is one of them.

Today is the veteran singer’s birthday, so in honor of her special day, we’ve collected some of her timeless chart-toppers. If you want to see the list, scroll down.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

Even though it is decades old, this lovely song from the film Umrao Jaan with the enduring Rekha still manages to touch our hearts.

Advertisement

Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

Another legendary actress of her era, Zeenat Aman made sure to turn attention whenever she appeared on television. The legendary singing team of Asha Bhosle and RD Burman delivered this timeless song for the 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Tanha Tanha.

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to claim that Asha Bhosle has provided her admirers with a number of top tunes every ten years. The renowned singer sung Tanha Tanha for the Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff film Rangeela in 1995, keeping in mind the change in musical style.