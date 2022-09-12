BTS and ARMY’s eternal leader RM aka Kim Namjoon celebrates his 28th birthday today.

Many celebrities, including Halsey and John Cena, have fallen under his charming spell.

BTS gave a shoutout to their beloved collaborator during Permission to Dance on Stage – LA.

Advertisement

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon celebrates his 28th birthday today, i.e. September 12.

BTS and ARMY’s “eternal leader” RM aka Kim Namjoon became a year older today, September 12, as members and supporters around the world celebrated the occasion! Joonie has always been a source of “wisdom” inspiration to millions and millions of people for his unrivalled intellect and kind heart, while also being adored by all for his charming “Namjooning” personality features…

ARMY (and the members!) are great admirers of the renowned BTS leader, but many celebrities, including Halsey and John Cena, have also fallen under RM’s charming spell! Speaking of Halsey, who collaborated with BTS on the popular single Boy With Luv, she has a particular bond with the septet that has lasted for years. On Namjoon’s 28th birthday, we go back to 2018, when Halsey revealed to MYX Global who her favourite BTS member is.

Initially reluctant, Halsey dramatically said, “Oh! That’s hard! I can’t pick one…,” before swiftly whispering into the microphone, “RM!” ARMY was elated and not surprised by Halsey’s response, given how the Grammy-nominated singer and Namjoon even have a special friendship handshake (which features in Boy With Luv MV!) and never fail to compliment each other any chance they get. You could also witness how comfortable Halsey is with all the boys, particularly Namjoon, during Boy With Luv’s epic promotions. Besides treating each other with gifts (customised bracelets and bejewelled mics!), Halsey also attended Permission to Dance on Stage – LA in December 2021, where she reunited with the septet. BTS even gave a shoutout to their beloved Boy With Luv collaborator while on stage and also posed for cute photos together backstage. Halsey referred to BTS as her son Ender’s “uncle gang!”

We adore this friendship and how!

Happy Birthday, Joonie! We love you more than love…

Advertisement

Also Read BTS RM’s new hairstyle causes Twitter to go crazy BTS RM has melted ARMYs hearts with his airport look. The 29-year-old...