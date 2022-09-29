Advertisement
Hareem Farooq looks ravishing in glitzy green saree at the awards

Hareem Farooq looks ravishing in glitzy green saree at the awards

The talented actress Hareem Farooq just shared some of her stunning photos from the Awards in Toronto, Canada, on social media. She looked absolutely stunning in a bottle green sari with a lot of embellishments by the well-known designer.

The Heer Maan Ja star has always been known for her traditional looks, which bring out her beauty and personality. These clicks show that she knows how to carry herself in eastern dresses.

The pretty diva went to Instagram and posted photos of herself that were very attractive with the caption, “When everything is dull around you, wear green!:”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

