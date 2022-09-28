Hareem Farooq oozing oomph flaunting her bold look in saree

Hareem turned out in a saree look and took our hearts away with her beauty.

Pakistani actress and producer Hareem Farooq never fails to impress with her sense of style and glam. Whether it’s fashion week or weeding, premier night, or casual parties, she dresses up to the nines for every occasion. Apart from events and parties, the Doosri Biwi actress keeps treating her fans with her magical looks on social media.

Recently, she turned out in a bold saree look and took our hearts away with her beauty.

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time. She has a fatal mixture of beauty and talent, which became a reason for her popularity in a short time.

Hareem Farooq is a successful Pakistani actress and Host who started her Showbiz journey in 2013. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

