Hareem Shah criticize for donating casino money to flood victims

Articles
Hareem Shah donated casino money to flood victims

  • Hareem Shah has promised to donate her casino profits to flood victims.
  • The Tiktoker has been involved in numerous scandals involving prominent political personalities.
  • She is currently married to Bilal Shah, and the two of them engage in controversial activities together.
A particularly divisive figure is Hareem Shah. The Tiktoker is skilled at keeping herself in the spotlight and drawing attention to her odd behaviours. Despite her involvement in numerous scandals involving prominent political personalities, nobody seems to know who she actually is. She is currently married to Bilal Shah, and the two of them engage in contentious activities together.

Once again on vacation, Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah visited a casino to play some games. She recorded a video of her husband winning repeatedly while he was on a winning run. When Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah won close to 25 lac rupees, they promised to give the money to Pakistani flood victims.

 

A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

A friend of the couple who wasn’t winning much was also present.

To help flood victims, Hareem Shah has promised to donate her casino profits.

The general public is certainly perplexed by this idea, and while many have noted that it is haram, others have noted that Satan will also be greatly perplexed by what is taking place. Following are some responses to Hareem Shah’s “generosity”:

Hareem Shah Pledges Casino Money For Flood Victims

