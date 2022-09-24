Hareem Shah loved-up snaps with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue to display their relationship in the face of harsh criticism.

The couple was spotted sharing lovely moments this time in Malaysia, and Shah’s most recent video of the event soon gained popularity online. because of the frequent PDA contacts. A fresh video was posted to Instagram by Hareem.

Continuing the controversial and argumentative videos she has been making lately. She disabled the comments this time. But the video developed into quite something. Because Internet users have consistently shared it.

The popular TikToker took her Instagram and shared new videos and pictures from Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Have a look:

