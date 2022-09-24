Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hareem Shah loved-up snaps with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah loved-up snaps with her husband goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Hareem Shah loved-up snaps with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah loved-up snaps with her husband goes viral

Advertisement

Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue to display their relationship in the face of harsh criticism.

The couple was spotted sharing lovely moments this time in Malaysia, and Shah’s most recent video of the event soon gained popularity online. because of the frequent PDA contacts. A fresh video was posted to Instagram by Hareem.

Continuing the controversial and argumentative videos she has been making lately. She disabled the comments this time. But the video developed into quite something. Because Internet users have consistently shared it.

The popular TikToker took her Instagram and shared new videos and pictures from Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Advertisement

Also Read

Hareem Shah latest Instagram video goes viral
Hareem Shah latest Instagram video goes viral

Hareem Shah is known for her TikTok videos. The TikToker is popular...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story