Hareem Shah’s casino video goes viral

  • Hareem Shah has been the queen of TikTok for a long time.
  • Her bubbly personality and charming smile have won over the hearts of internet users.
  • TikTok queen Hareem Shah has been ruling the hearts of netizens
The TikToker’s recent pictures and videos from her vacation in Malaysia have caused quite a stir on the internet, with hundreds of thousands of her followers keeping an eye out for her exciting pictures.

Shah recently shared a video from when she and her husband were in a casino and he won 5,000 ringgit (about 260,500 PKR). She was excited to tell her fans about it.

The social media influencer said that she is lucky for her husband, Bilal, because she is having the best time of her life at Resorts World Genting, an integrated resort with Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park, Genting SkyWorlds.

 

For the unversed, Shah gained recognition from TikTok and has been involved in a number of controversies that led to severe backlash. She got married in 2021 but kept the details under wraps.

