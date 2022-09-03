Hareem Shah’s video from Singapore hotel room goes viral

Hareem Shah lip-synched love song for her husband on Instagram; Watch
Hareem Shah has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her...
Hareem Shah is known for her TikTok videos. The TikToker is popular for her controversial stories with political personalities. She also has a huge fan following with 198K followers on her Instagram account.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never misses an opportunity to impress her audience by sharing her latest photos.
Have a look at her latest videos:
The popular TikToker is having a great time in Singapore and she kept updating her fans with her travel dairies on Instagram.
Her pictures and videos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.
She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in shoots or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.
