Harrison Ford makes a commitment to not join ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford has confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last outing as the character.

The 80-year-old revealed the news during a panel at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Ford also shared the trailer of the upcoming film with fans in Los Angeles.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a real human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” the entertainer added.

And Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are out!! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/ZyOTNdHhwD Advertisement — DisneyExaminer (@DisneyExaminer) September 10, 2022

Ford further added that this is the last excursion of his as the person, saying: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

Helmed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones 5 is the fifth portion in the Indiana Jones establishment.

Close by Portage and Waller-Extension, Indiana Jones 5 stars John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters.

