Edition: English
Edition: English

Harrison Ford makes a commitment to not join 'Indiana Jones'

  • Harrison Ford has confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last outing as the character.
  • The 80-year-old revealed the news during a panel at Disney’s D23 Expo.
  • Ford also shared the trailer of the upcoming film with fans in Los Angeles.
Harrison Ford uncovered that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last film in the franchise, as per Comicbook.

The Sharp edge Sprinter entertainer affirmed the news during a board discussion at Disney’s D23 Exhibition the entertainer shared the trailer of the forthcoming film.

Depicting about his close to home film insight, the 80-year-old entertainer, said: “I’m exceptionally glad to say that this one is incredible, and this is one reason.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a real human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” the entertainer added.

Ford further added that this is the last excursion of his as the person, saying: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

Helmed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones 5 is the fifth portion in the Indiana Jones establishment.

Close by Portage and Waller-Extension, Indiana Jones 5 stars John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters.

