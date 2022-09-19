Advertisement
Harry and Andrew are ‘in danger’ as King Charles plots ‘shake-up’

Articles
Harry and Andrew are ‘in danger’ as King Charles plots ‘shake-up’

  • Prince Charles wants to change the rules.
  • Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House.
  • The decision would deprive Andrew, Harry, and Beatrice of their responsibilities.
There are numerous worries about an impending royal shakeup by King Charles, according to reports about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

In an interview The Royal Beat, Jack Royston, the top royal correspondent for Newsweek, made this startling assertion.

“Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House,” Royston said to start.

Jenna Bush Hager reported hearing footsteps dashing down the corridor as Camilla was about to record an interview with her.

This assertion follows a story in the Telegraph that King Charles wants to change the rules governing who is allowed to serve as his official stand-in.

The decision would deprive Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice of their responsibilities as the sovereign’s official stand-ins in the event of his absence.

