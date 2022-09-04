Harry and Meghan could be “frozen out” of the royal family.

Prince Charles’ friend cited it.

Meghan Markle appeared to threaten the royal family afterwards.

The Duchess and her husband Prince Harry could be “frozen out” of the royal family, according to The Daily Beast, which cited a friend of Prince Charles, after Meghan Markle appeared to threaten the royal family with the disclosure of other secrets in her recent interview.

The article states that it may occur before, during, or after the couple’s trip to the UK the next week.

“Charles loves Harry dearly and wants nothing more than to mend their friendship. But a meeting that week is improbable. The friend told The Daily Beast that although everything had already been put on hold until they read what was in Harry’s book, “it’s not surprising they are being frozen out if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets and telling interviewers, ‘I haven’t signed anything, I can say anything I want,'” the friend said.

Well-known YouTuber and royal analyst According2Taiz made the following in response to the Daily Beast report: “I wonder whether Meghan is beginning to lose her grasp on Harry, that’s why she did such an apparent THREAT & it was a threat, to guarantee his relatives don’t reach out to him. It’s one method of keeping him away from anyone who can reason with him.

