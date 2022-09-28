Advertisement
Harry, Meghan snub on royal website: ‘distinction needed’

Articles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fatigue’ called ‘unnecessary’

  • Harry and Meghan’s profiles are no longer at the top of the royal website.
  • They are now ranked 56th in line to the throne.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profile is no longer in the middle of the list.
Experts are calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “demotion” from the royal family a “huge insult,” but fans believe it isn’t “personal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profiles, which had previously been positioned about in the middle of the list, are now only followed by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, near the bottom of the list.

Social media users, according to sources, appeared to support Meghan and Harry as they stated the move has no significance.

“It’s not a personal thing. Harry and Meghan are prominently included on the royal family’s website, which has caused a lot of uncertainty about who truly Officially represents the monarchy, One user penned.

“New ‘snub’ for #PrinceHarry and #Meghan as they’re downgraded on the royal website, to below the 56th in line to the throne,” said royal journalist Richard Eden in response to the change.

