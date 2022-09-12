Advertisement
Harry Styles discusses the complexities of sexuality

Harry Styles discusses the complexities of sexuality

Harry Styles discusses the complexities of sexuality

Harry Styles discusses the complexities of sexuality

  • Harry Styles’ latest film, “My Policeman,” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
  • Styles plays a police officer involved in a forbidden love triangle with a young woman and an art gallery director.
  • The British actor-singer has been accused of copying queer culture while remaining ambiguous about his sexuality.
As his latest film, “My Policeman,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, pop superstar Harry Styles highlighted the nuances of sexuality and claimed he found the closeted gay man he plays gloomy.

“My Policeman” is one of several LGBTQ-themed movies in what organizers have hailed as a “breakthrough” year at North America’s biggest film festival, along with Billy Eichner’s rom-com “Bros” and critically praised gay military drama “The Inspection.”

However, the world premiere of Styles’ latest film comes as the British actor-singer is accused by some high-profile critics of copying queer culture, particularly his gender-nonconforming design choices, while remaining ambiguous about his own sexuality.

In the film, he plays Tom, a police officer in 1950s Britain who is involved in a forbidden love triangle with a young woman and an urbane art gallery director.

“I think there’s so much nuance to them, and so much complexity that comes for people in real life around sexuality and finding themselves,” Styles told a Toronto press conference.

The film, which also stars Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett, skips between 1957 and 1999, presenting the trio at two separate points in their lives, when Britain’s attitude and regulations toward homosexuality had shifted dramatically.

It deals with the effects of all three Toms being obliged to keep his feelings for curator Patrick hidden.

“I think Tom’s version of acceptance is a pretty depressing one — I think he accepts that he’s gonna deny this part of himself for a really long time,” said Styles.

He noted: “For me, the reason why the story is so devastating is because ultimately to me, the whole story is about wasted time.

“I think wasted time is the most devastating thing, because it’s the only thing we can’t control. It’s the one thing we can’t have back.”

Also Read

Simon Cowell expresses his support for Harry Styles
Simon Cowell expresses his support for Harry Styles

Simon Cowell has come out in support of Harry Styles following "Spitgate"....

 

