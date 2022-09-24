Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist calls out Don’t Worry Darling haters

Anne Twist said she was astounded and saddened by the criticism.

Olivia Wilde addressed the spitgate rumour that claimed Styles spat on co-star Chris Pine.

Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles’ next movie, has been dogged by controversy for a long now, from rumours of a conflict between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde to the “spitgate” story involving the singer and Chris Pine. Critics’ reactions to the movie were equally inconsistent at first. Harry’s mother responded to and criticised the harsh comments being made about the movie on Instagram.

Responding to the negative comments, Styles’ mom Anne Twist wrote in her Instagram story, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple.”

Harry’s mom gushed about the film and had shared her review for the same on Wednesday as she wrote on Instagram, “First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!” Praising her son, she wrote, “Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.” Advertisement

After receiving criticism for writing about Don’t Worry Darling without praising Florence Pugh for her performance, Harry’s mother made her most recent post. Olivia Wilde recently discussed the film’s controversy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She mainly addressed the “spitgate” rumour, which claimed that co-star Chris Pine was spit on by Harry Styles during the Venice premiere.

