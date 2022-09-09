Harry Styles pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles interrupted his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is being honoured by Harry Styles in his distinctive manner.

Following the revelation of the Queen’s passing on Thursday at the age of 96, the 28-year-old former member of One Direction led a round of applause in her honour.

The celebrity interrupted his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City to deliver the “extremely terrible news from his nation.”

A 20,000-person throng was also asked to applaud the Queen in recognition of her astounding 70 years of rule as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Harry announced: ‘From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.’

The thousands of onlookers joined him as he continued to clap while raising his hands above his head in respect for the late monarch.

After the round of applause, Harry said: ‘Thank you, Madison Square Garden.’

After the Queen passed away, a number of well-known figures in the entertainment industry paid tribute to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, and Mick Jagger. Currently, Britain is in mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who was an adored monarch. The monarch who ruled for the nation's astounding 70 years passed away peacefully Friday at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.