Harry Styles sets new milestones on US Billboard list with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles sets new milestones on US Billboard list with ‘As It Was’.

Song is now the longest-running song by a British artist on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Former member of One Direction revealed last month that he is already developing ideas for his fourth solo album.

Advertisement

‘As It Was,’ Harry Styles’ record-breaking smash song, has reached yet another significant point in its popularity.

Overtaking Sir Elton John and Mark Ronson, song is now the longest-running song by a British artist on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Style’s song has now spent 15 weeks at the top of the US singles chart, breaking Sir Elton’s 1997 smash song Candle In The Wind’s 14-week record.

The most recent achievement elevates Styles’ smash above Candle In The Wind, Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together, and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You as the longest-running Number One songs by a solo artist.

Following the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, The Don’t Worry Darling is currently on a world tour. He will play concerts in Austin, Texas, this week before traveling to Chicago, Illinois, and then California for 15 shows at the Kia Forum.

In addition, the former member of One Direction revealed last month that he is already developing ideas for his fourth solo album.

Advertisement

Also Read Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have denied any split rumors. The pair...