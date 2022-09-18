Advertisement
Edition: English
Harry told to apologize to William before burial

Articles
  • Prince Harry has been suggested to apologize to Prince William.
  • William has acted with tremendous decency.
  • Harry has been placed as the sixth person in line.
It has been suggested that Prince Harry apologize to Prince William for the Oprah Winfrey interview he gave prior to the burial of Queen Elizabeth II.

“In the wake of the Queen’s death, Harry has been thrust back into the fold of the family, King Charles and Prince William have provided a massive olive branch,” royal expert Angela Levin told media.

“In my opinion, William has acted with tremendous decency. Harry has been placed as the sixth person in line. But for stability to be established, all sides must make concessions, with Harry making the most,” Levin said.

According to the expert, William was hurt by Sussex’s media appearance, thus Harry needs to “apologize before they can move ahead.”

I’ve been informed that Harry is homesick and misses his family, friends, and the military, with whom he no longer maintains regular touch.

