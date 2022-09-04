Harry’s cousin stays out of spotlight despite being England’s most eligible man

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp is a cousin of William and Harry.

He is rumored to be a quiet individual who avoids the limelight.

Louis will become the tenth Earl Spencer after his father’s death.

You’ve probably never heard of the ‘beautiful’ cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry who prefers to avoid the limelight.

Prince William and Prince Harry, two royal siblings, frequently make headlines in the US and the UK, but not all members of the Royal Family lead such open lives.

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, who was once said to as “England’s most eligible man,” is one example.

The “beautiful” aristocrat is the late Princess Diana’s nephew and the son of Charles Spencer.

Princess Diana was raised on the magnificent Althorp Estate in Northampton shire, a historic home that had been owned by the Spencer family for more than five centuries.

Louis, a 27-year-old actor, is a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. When Diana died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997, he was a toddler.

When his father passes away, Louis, who is already a Viscount but will become the tenth Earl Spencer, is rumored to be a very quiet individual. The Telegraph quoted a close friend of Louis as saying the following: “He keeps to himself and works quietly on his project. He’s a tremendously gifted actor who will, in my opinion, succeed brilliantly. You’ll enjoy him. He is quiet, sincere, decent, and kind, in addition to being tall.”

