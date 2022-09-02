Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Has Amber Heard “rented” baby Oonagh?

Has Amber Heard “rented” baby Oonagh?

Articles
Advertisement
Has Amber Heard “rented” baby Oonagh?

Has Amber Heard “rented” baby Oonagh?

Advertisement
  • People have criticized Amber Heard for “renting” children.
  • A Twitter user claims Heard’s daughter is “rented or borrowed.
  • She said her child had just turned one.
Advertisement

People have criticized Amber Heard for “renting” or “borrowing” children who can portray her daughter Oonagh.

This information was shared on Twitter by a user who claimed to have knowledge from an unidentified source that Heard’s daughter Oonagh is “rented or borrowed.”

I can certify that Amber Heard does not have a child, the user wrote.

“She doesn’t have a child and rents or borrows a child for her Instagram pictures, and her stroller is just a prop to make others feel bad for her. The article continued, “You can’t even match up the babies’ faces throughout the images.

Advertisement

Later, a different admirer joined the conversation and acknowledged, “Someone just pointed out that Amber Heard’s baby continues changing sizes. It is accurate. Check it out now. She said her child had just turned one.

Additionally, they emphasized how the actor’s Instagram posts ‘don’t help either’ because they were published only four months apart and have glaring changes.

Also Read

Amber Heard’s lover, recently went out about her difficulties coping with the star
Amber Heard’s lover, recently went out about her difficulties coping with the star

  Eve Barlow opened up about her relationship with Amber Heard in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Faiza Khan dances to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' song
Faiza Khan dances to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' song
Shivin Narang do not believe in crying over losing certain project
Shivin Narang do not believe in crying over losing certain project
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at party with Bunty's sis Seema Sajdeh
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at party with Bunty's sis Seema Sajdeh
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes Shora Siddiqui with video on birthday
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes Shora Siddiqui with video on birthday
Patti LaBelle left Milwaukee concert due to bomb threat
Patti LaBelle left Milwaukee concert due to bomb threat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story