Has Emilia Clarke replaced Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

The actress has struggled to keep her place in the sequel.

Emilia Clarke replacing Amber Heard as Mera has gone viral online.

On March 17, 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theatres.

The extraordinary legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headlines across the globe.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was given a total of $10.4 million in damages, making the decision a significant victory for him.

Heard lost the trial, and ever since, the actress has struggled to keep her place in the impending Aquaman sequel.

The ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2’ petition has already received more than 4.6 million signatures on Change.org during the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release dispute.

Fans now express curiosity in the possibility of Emilia Clarke replacing Amber Heard as Mera in the future sequel.

A fan-made poster of the famous Game of Thrones actress wearing Mera’s stunning outfit from Aquaman has recently gone viral online.

Fans can’t contain their enthusiasm after seeing a stunning new concept painting by renowned digital artist Deigo de Sousa in which Clarke takes Heard’s place as Mera.

Fans have already expressed their approval despite the graphic only serving as a conceptual glimpse of what Clarke would be like in the role of Mera.

