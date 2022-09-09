Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘mourning,’ prince ‘never recovered’
On Thursday afternoon, the world-famous British actress Helen Mirren wrote a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who had been the longest-reigning queen in British history.
The 77-year-old actress Mirren, who is best known for portraying the British monarch in the biographical drama film The Queen from six years ago, paid tribute on Instagram.
“I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility,” Mirren wrote alongside an old picture of Queen Elizabeth.
Mirren was made a dame by the Queen in 2003 for her “services to drama.” Mirren went on to win the Best Actress Oscar at the 2007 Academy Awards.
Following her performance in The Queen, Mirren happily took on the role of the monarch once more in 2015 for the Broadway production of The Audience.
After reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the second-longest-reigning monarch in history. According to Buckingham Palace, she “died peacefully” in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96.
