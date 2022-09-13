Here’s why Azekah Daniel walked out of the show in tears

Azekah Daniel recently explained on her social media accounts why she left the show in tears after being humiliated by comedians who pretended to be funny. And finally, the show’s video is making the rounds online.

On all digital platforms, a new sort of humor is emerging that makes fun of other people in an effort to achieve popularity and ratings.

On the internet, a video showcasing what actually occurred appeared. It is completely inappropriate that the comedian in the video abruptly cut her off, made a weak joke about the way she spoke, and then included her deceased mother in his purported joke.

Check out the video!

Advertisement

Even when she plays a supporting role, Azekah has a talent for stealing the show. Her outstanding supporting performances in drama serials like Balaa, Cheekh, and Aao Laut Chalain were adored by the viewers. This young superstar has a promising future.