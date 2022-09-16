Hiba and Arez look picture perfect as they hold onto each other

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are now two of the most popular artists among fans. People love this powerful couple a lot. People love the way they get along, both on and off screen. With their new project, Ishq Nahi Asan, this duo is ready to once again charm their fans. And we can’t wait for it to come.

Since Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed announced on social media that they were going to get married, they have been the talk of the town. From their dreamy, whirlwind honeymoon to their fairy-tale wedding, they have become the most loved couple. Their cute chemistry and funny back-and-forth always make a show more fun to watch because of how happy they are.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir) Advertisement

Hiba Bukhari is a new star on the rise in the Pakistani entertainment business. She is known for playing the main character in the movies Bholi Bano, Silsilay, Deewangi, and Fitoor. The actress is becoming well-known in the TV industry quickly thanks to her captivating performances all year long. The actor from Silsilay is married to another actor, Arez Ahmed.

The power couple has worked on several projects together. They were in popular shows like “Bholi Bano,” “Inteha-e-Ishq,” “Dream Villa Ki Love Story,” and “Tarap.” Again, they worked together for a Hassaan Imam Ishq Nahi Asan project as Zara and Aamir on Aan TV.

Also Read Sajal Aly is facing severe backlash for falling Aryan Khan There is no need to introduce beguiling Sajal Aly. She is well-known...