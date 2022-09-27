Hilaria Baldwin has mama guilt since having her seventh kid

Advertisement
  • Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child
  • Hilaria Baldwin has been struggling with “mother guilt” since becoming a new mom.
  • The 38-year-old thanked her children for helping her out while she was in the hospital.
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, a baby girl called Ilaria Catalina Irena, on September 22. Since then, Hilaria Baldwin has been struggling with “mother guilt.”

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, the fitness fanatic discussed the difficulties she faces juggling motherhood with her seven kids.

Baldwin, 38, shared that this has been a “process” for her family. “Am I getting it right?” she captioned a mirror selfie, adding, “Def not all the time.”

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

 

“Mama guilt?” she asked. “Obviously. Emotions: all over the place.”

The former yoga instructor penned that she wants her other children — Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1 — to “feel like they have mama time too” now that Ilaria is home.

The Living Clearly Method author posted the selfie of her with children Eduardo and Lucia and wrote, “Bringing baby home is magical, and it’s always a transition that we all feel.”

She shared, “I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

While juggling life as a new mom, Hilaria thanked her children for helping her out. “Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower,” she wrote in another Sept. 26 IG Story in which, Carmen and Rafael were seen holding baby Ilaria. “Best helpers.”

Alec Baldwin ready to depart New York for selling his properties
Alec Baldwin ready to depart New York for selling his properties

The actor is reportedly on a selling binge. He advertised his 55-acre...

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


