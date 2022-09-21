Advertisement
  • Hira Mani posted a video in which she can be seen clutching a lizard.
  • Hira recently released a new song, but internet users are not yet ready to hear her sing.
  • Social media users urged her to quit singing during her debut song.
Hira Mani is a Lollywood diva who is a stunning addition to Pakistan’s showbiz industry, but it is her excellent performance that has captured the hearts of the general public.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor has posted a great video in which she can be seen clutching a lizard, revealing her daring side. It’s a dragon, according to her caption for the video.

The Do Bol actress showed fans and her co-stars that she is a fierce animal lover and risk-taker as she bravely held to the ferocious-looking animal.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Hira recently released a new song, but internet users are not yet ready to hear her sing. Social media users urged her to quit singing during her debut song.

