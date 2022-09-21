Hira Mani amazes fans with her latest video, ‘holds a reptile in her hands’

Hira Mani posted a video in which she can be seen clutching a lizard.

Hira recently released a new song, but internet users are not yet ready to hear her sing.

Social media users urged her to quit singing during her debut song.

Advertisement

Hira Mani is a Lollywood diva who is a stunning addition to Pakistan’s showbiz industry, but it is her excellent performance that has captured the hearts of the general public.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor has posted a great video in which she can be seen clutching a lizard, revealing her daring side. It’s a dragon, according to her caption for the video.

The Do Bol actress showed fans and her co-stars that she is a fierce animal lover and risk-taker as she bravely held to the ferocious-looking animal.

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) Advertisement

Hira recently released a new song, but internet users are not yet ready to hear her sing. Social media users urged her to quit singing during her debut song.