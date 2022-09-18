Hira Mani flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing

Hira Saleem, sometimes known as Hira Mani, is a Pakistani model, actress, and singer. She began her career as a VJ after two years of marriage, which led to her cohosting role in 2010.

She looked lovely in a white saree with a bird motif and a green blouse. Ms. Mani enjoys experimenting with different saree prints.

She shared photos of herself wearing a blue-golden contrast silk saree. Her appearance was praised by her fans. Hira dazzled everyone with her minimal cosmetics, tight hairstyle, and good jewelry. She is skilled in carrying sarees of various textiles.

The rainy seasons in Karachi are to die for. During that time, Hira expressed her love for sarees. Her Instagram photos reveal her undying love for sarees. She has a large collection of sarees.

Check out the pictures here!

In 2012, she and her husband co-starred in the drama “Meri Teri Kahani.” Hira, a multi-talented actor, has been cast in a number of TV shows.