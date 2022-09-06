Hira Mani Is Set To Make Her Debut as a Singer With Raafay Israr

It appears that Hira Mani is also attempting to break out as a singer after making waves as an actor.

The actress from Kashf offered a glimpse of her new single.

When she made her theatrical debut in Pret Na Kariyo opposite Ahsan Khan, Lollywood star Hira Mani left quite an impact.

She soon started playing more varied parts in movies like Paagli, where she starred opposite Noor Hassan and Asim Azhar. A minor adversary in Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza's Firaaq as well.

She appears to desire to get recognition for her voice now that she has a successful acting career. The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress shares dancing clips and song covers.

The actress is preparing for the release of her most recent song alongside rising star Raafay Israr. In an Instagram post, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress hinted to the appearance of the song poster. The song’s name is Taare.

That is all we currently know. Meanwhile, Raafay Israr is a rising talent in the musical landscape who carved a road for himself to become a well-known singer and songwriter. He became well-known after making an appearance on the BBC Asian Network Live Sessions.

A Pakistani singer, songwriter, and composer, he is attempting to build a successful independent career.

Whether Hira Mani contributed vocals to the song Taare or if she is only featured in the music video, is still unknown.

Recently, a number of actors have made attempts to enter the music industry. Yumna Zaidi also sang the same song for the OST of Inkaar, as did Haniya Aamir for her drama serial Anaa.

