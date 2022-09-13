Hira Mani to fans; You are my filter that makes me shine bright

Hira Mani is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hira is on the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From stylish western dresses to traditional wear, she can nail any outfit effortlessly and is known to be a true fashion icon.

Hira sets the screen ablaze alongside rising artist Rafay Israr for the song Taare on this special occasion, she shared an adorable video praising fans. Watch video.

Earlier, the duo also shared a much-talked-about tracks poster on their respective social media handles, and needless to say, the expectation from the song has skyrocketed.

