Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani to fans; You are my filter that makes me shine bright

Hira Mani to fans; You are my filter that makes me shine bright

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani to fans; You are my filter that makes me shine bright

Hira Mani to fans; You are my filter that makes me shine bright

Advertisement

Hira Mani is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade since Hira is on the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From stylish western dresses to traditional wear, she can nail any outfit effortlessly and is known to be a true fashion icon.

Hira sets the screen ablaze alongside rising artist Rafay Israr for the song Taare on this special occasion,  she shared an adorable video praising fans. Watch video.

Advertisement

Earlier, the duo also shared a much-talked-about tracks poster on their respective social media handles, and needless to say, the expectation from the song has skyrocketed.

Also Read

Saba Faisal reveals the reality of being SAAS
Saba Faisal reveals the reality of being SAAS

Since her son got married, Saba Faisal has been in trouble for...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story