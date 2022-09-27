Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism

Advertisement
Articles
  • Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Jab We Wed, Firaaq, Mr. Shamim.
  • Hira’s recent selfies from the plane’s washroom have ignited a lot of public backlash.
Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira proves her acting skills in the drama industry and also has a very cheerful personality. She always treats her fans with her adorable photoshoots and pictures.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Jab We Wed, Firaaq, Mr. Shamim, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2, Janam Jali 2, Peet Na Kariyo Koi, Sun Yaara, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Pagli, Mera Khuda Janai, Yaqeen Ka Safar and many more.

Hira is currently travelling abroad, where she has been raising money for various Pakistani charities. She has also been sharing selfies from her trips.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media. Fans said that it’s the height of stupidity to take selfies in a lavatory.

Hira Mani is very popular for her fashionable looks.

 

