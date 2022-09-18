How Dananeer Mobeen protects herself from evil eyes

Dananeer Mobeen is the epitome of a viral social media sensation. She arrived and quickly conquered with a 30-second film, and her career began and flourished at a rapid speed as a result.

Dananeer had previously posted on social media, but it was her Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video that catapulted her to fame overnight. She began obtaining plays with high-budget production studios and advertising with Pakistan’s major brands.

People watched Dananeer in Sinf e Aahan, which had nearly all of Pakistan’s biggest female stars, and she managed to shine in a sweet character.

Dananeer appeared as a guest on Hasna Mana Hai, where the audience had the opportunity to interact with her. A woman in the audience questioned her how she managed to keep the nazar/evil eye off her while she is constantly in the public glare.

Many people believe in the evil eye, and many do not share their personal accomplishments because they are afraid of it.

Dananeer stated that she is frequently subjected to evil eye, and her mother claims that she is more vulnerable than normal people. She also revealed that her grandmother burns herbal incense and chillis to ward off evil eye directed at her.