Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How Dananeer Mobeen protects herself from evil eyes

How Dananeer Mobeen protects herself from evil eyes

Articles
Advertisement
How Dananeer Mobeen protects herself from evil eyes

How Dananeer Mobeen protects herself from evil eyes

Advertisement

Dananeer Mobeen is the epitome of a viral social media sensation. She arrived and quickly conquered with a 30-second film, and her career began and flourished at a rapid speed as a result.

Dananeer had previously posted on social media, but it was her Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video that catapulted her to fame overnight. She began obtaining plays with high-budget production studios and advertising with Pakistan’s major brands.

People watched Dananeer in Sinf e Aahan, which had nearly all of Pakistan’s biggest female stars, and she managed to shine in a sweet character.

Also Read

Dananeer Mobeen leaves fans in awe with her soulful voice
Dananeer Mobeen leaves fans in awe with her soulful voice

Dananeer Mobeen, the 'Pawri' girl, shot to unprecedented celebrity after five-second footage...

Dananeer appeared as a guest on Hasna Mana Hai, where the audience had the opportunity to interact with her. A woman in the audience questioned her how she managed to keep the nazar/evil eye off her while she is constantly in the public glare.

Advertisement

Many people believe in the evil eye, and many do not share their personal accomplishments because they are afraid of it.

Dananeer stated that she is frequently subjected to evil eye, and her mother claims that she is more vulnerable than normal people. She also revealed that her grandmother burns herbal incense and chillis to ward off evil eye directed at her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story