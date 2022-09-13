How Prince William and Kate are maintaining feeling of normality for children after Queen’s death?

Prince William broke Britney Spears’s as he stood her up for first dinner date
Prince William broke Britney Spears's as he stood her up for first...
Following the passing of their adored great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, are making every effort to assist their children.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s efforts to preserve “a sense of normality” for their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, have lately come to light.
William talked about his family with one well-wisher in the audience during their lengthy 40-minute walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Elaine Gee, a 58-year-old Wokingham teacher, discussed the challenges she faced in explaining the Queen’s passing to her young students in front of the Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge.
Despite the Queen’s unexpected passing, William announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are still attending their new school.
In an interview with a magazine, Gee said, “I told him how I work at a school and how it’s been a crazy year celebrating the Jubilee and now it’s all shifted and we are talking about this.
She said, “He talked about George, Charlotte, and Louis, indicating that they were attempting to maintain some continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible.
Before Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96, William and Kate had just relocated from London to Windsor, where the kids had started attending Lambrook School.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.