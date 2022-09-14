Howard Stern: Pete Davidson and Emily will look good together

Howard Stern believes Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski would look good together.

The comedian has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian.

Stern played match maker for the former SNL star on his radio show.

Advertisement

Howard Stern accepts Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski would look great together following his split from Kim Kardashian.

During the Howard Stern Show, the radio personality played relational arranger for the recently single entertainer while spouting about his characteristics that draws in ladies.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the 68-year-old joke artist said,

“[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski.”

“That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there,” he added.

Further investigating the choices for the previous Saturday Night Live star, Stern said that entertainer Margot Robbie would be a decent counterpart for him however she’s hitched.

Advertisement

He even pitched Drew Barrymore’s name as an expected counterpart for Davidson yet later understood that he’d be “too young” for the entertainer.

“This guy, he’s unbelievable with the ladies,” he spouted.

“Listen, the dude’s a funny dude. He’s successful. He’s a good-looking guy, got a nice physique.”

Stern’s forecast about Ratajkowski would become reality as the model has recently spouted about the Ruler of Staten Island star.

In a 2021 meeting, she said, “He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

Ratajkowski added that Davidson has a “super-great relationship with his mom,” great height” and that “obviously women find him very attractive.”

Advertisement

Also Read Emily Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from her serial cheater husband Sebastian Emily Ratajkowski reportedly divorced her 41-year-old husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The divorce of...