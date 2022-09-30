Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad to pose for paparazzi in Mumbai

Actor Hrithik Roshan makes a stunning entrance in Mumbai with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

On the day of Hrithik’s eagerly anticipated film Vikram Vedha’s premiere on Friday, the couple was spotted out and about in the city.

Hrithik paused to pose for photos as the photographers asked before getting into their car.

Advertisement

Actor Hrithik Roshan makes a stunning entrance in Mumbai with his girlfriend Saba Azad. On the day of Hrithik’s eagerly anticipated film Vikram Vedha’s premiere on Friday, the couple was spotted out and about in the city. The pair posed for the photographers with joy.

Hrithik can be seen in a video sporting all-black clothing, denim, and a t-shirt. The actor-singer was wearing a blue halter top and joggers for a casual look as they strolled side by side. Hrithik paused to pose for photos as the photographers asked before getting into their car. Even Saba was called to come with him.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan FEELS actors should not be opposed to doing two-hero films Hrithik Roshan, a well-known Bollywood actor, is busy promoting his upcoming movie...

With his hand around Saba’s waist as they posed, Hrithik. Saba battled to contain her laughter as the two appeared to be speaking to one another while posing for photographs. In the end, Hrithik also posed for shots by himself.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @varindertchawla Advertisement

Hrithik previously wed Sussanne Khan, an interior designer. They split up in 2014, but they are still co-parenting their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Hrithik has been seeing Saba Azad for a number of months. In December of last year, they were first seen having fun together.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan discusses Vijay Sethupathi’s comparison with him in Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is his first film to be released in...

Vikram Vedha, a movie starring Hrithik Roshan, had a shoutout from Saba as it was today’s big release on social media.On her Instagram Stories, she re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, “1 day to go!!!!!” and also added the hashtag–Vikram Vedha. She also added ticket link and wrote, “Book your tickets here!!”

The Tamil neo-noir action crime thriller with the same name, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, was remade in Hindi as Vikram Vedha. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead in it as well. It is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar, and it is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also worked on the original movie. The next time we’ll see Hrithik is in Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement